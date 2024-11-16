Ludhiana: MC’s drone survey of Buddha Nullah finds over 100 breaches

A drone survey conducted in November by the municipal corporation found at least 108 breaches or points where pollutants were seeping into the drains, . An uncovered portion of Budhha Nullah in New Shivaji Nagar, Ludhiana, on Saturday. (HT Photo)

They said the survey, conducted to address the persistent pollution issue, found 58 leakage points upstream from Koom Kalan to Jamalpur, outside MC limits, and over 50 breach points within MC jurisdiction.

The findings pointed to a range of pollution sources, including stormwater drains, sewer overflows, common effluent treatment plants (CETP) outlets, dairy waste connections and household drainage systems, the officials added.

According to information provided by the MC office, key leakage points in its jurisdiction include outlets near Chand Cinema Bridge, Peeru Banda Shani Mandir, Dhakka Colony, Dhokha Mohalla and multiple bridges over the water body.

HT has accessed a copy of the survey’s assessment report.

The report said that in some cases, instant action was taken, and breach points were closed, including a street outlet and car parking outlet in Shivpuri area and outlet points of new sewer pipe from Madhopuri to Kirpal Nagar, among others.

The report added that officials are looking into recourse to plug the other leakage points.

The pollution hotspots outside MC limits are located between Balaji and Hundal Chowk, 13 sewer overflow points and nine dairy waste outlets between Hundal Chowk to Bhamian Pulley.

Earlier, a drainage department survey had identified 42 pollution points in Ludhiana. With this, the total number of breaches has climbed to 246. Among these, 127 points are located along Buddha Nullah, which is a seasonal tributary of the Sutlej River. The drainage department report, which includes geo-locations of each of the pollution points, noted that 18 dairy outlets were served notices and fines were slapped in CETPs.

An MC official, requesting not to be named, said, “The survey findings have been submitted to the local bodies minister and meetings are underway to address the leakages. Efforts are being made to resolve the issues at the earliest.”

Locals and environmental experts expressed concern over the slow pace of action being taken in the matter.