Ludhiana: MC seals eight hotels over parking issues

The building branch of the Municipal Corporation (MC) sealed eight hotels over parking violations on Friday. These hotels are situated in different areas falling under Zone D of the MC, including Barewal road, Ferozepur road, Sham Nagar road, Harnam Nagar road and Dugri road. A hotel being sealed in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The action has been taken in compliance with the orders issued by the Punjab and Haryana high court in the past.

MC Zone D building branch officials stated that a sealing drive was conducted on the directions of MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal and the action would also be taken against more hotels with similar violations in the coming days.