Ludhiana MC staff directed to clean drain lines by June 15
To deal with water accumulation during the upcoming monsoons, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal has directed civic body officials to get drain lines (road gullies) cleaned by June 15 and replace broken manholes across the city .
The directions were issued during a meeting held at the MC’s Zone-A office on Friday evening. As per MC officials, there are around 40,000 road gullies across the city. They have also been directed to identify and replace the broken manholes so that road accidents can be avoided amid heavy showers.
Sabharwal stated that the civic body is already working to clean the Buddha Nullah and increase its capacity to prevent overflowing. The staff has also been asked to make arrange sandbags to strengthen the banks of the nullah. “Also, chlorine tablets should be purchased in advance for distribution in slums and other low-lying areas during monsoon season,” Sabharwal told the officials.
“A control room will also be established in the first week of July and the number will be shared with the residents. The staff has also been told to clean Internal drains,” he added.
172 low-lying areas identified
During the meeting, the MC officials were directed to focus on 172 low lying areas in the city, especially in the old city areas, where water accumulation is witnessed. Directions were issued to depute teams of sewermen and sweepers in these areas during monsoons to drain out the accumulated rain water with speed.
“Also, officials should keep a regular check on vulnerable points in the vicinity of Buddha Nullah including New Kundanpuri, Shivpuri, Madhopuri, Gandhi Nagar, Gopal Nagar, Fish market on Tajpur Road and near Jamalpur sewer treatment plant (STP). Sandbags should be arranged in advance to strengthen the banks of nullah at these points,” the MC commissioner directed.
-
Patiala violence: Is Mann capable of handling law and order, asks Anurag Thakur
Hitting out at the AAP over violence in Patiala, I&B minister Anurag Thakur wondered who was in-charge of law and order in Punjab as chief minister Bhagwant Mann “spent more time outside the state”. The BJP leader demanded to know what kind of ideology was the AAP trying to promote in Punjab. “The BJP wants development, peace, and brotherhood in Punjab, and stern action should be taken against the rioters,” Thakur said.
-
Ludhiana logs 5 fresh Covid cases
Five fresh Covid cases were reported from the district in the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin released by district health department on Saturday. Till now, 1,09,861 cases have been reported from the district, out of which 1,07,558 patients have recovered and 2,280 succumbed to the virus. There were 23 active cases in the district on Saturday and all were under home isolation. The administration appealed to the residents to continue taking precautions.
-
Ludhiana man booked for furnishing fake documents in court
The Division number 5 police have booked a Kuliyewal resident for furnishing fake documents in the court for the 'supardari' of a vehicle seized by Meharban police in a case of liquor smuggling on Friday. Narinder has been identified as Narinder Singh. The FIR has been lodged following the order of civil judge Rajvir Kaur. ASI Sukhpal Singh said that the Aadhar Card presented in court by Narinder had been forged.
-
Day after violence, uneasy calm in Patiala
The Punjab government on Saturday shunted out three senior police officers, including an inspector general, as uneasy calm prevailed in Patiala a day after clashes between two groups over an anti-Khalistan march that had left four people injured. Police have registered six FIRs in connection with the violence and arrested two more people, including two aides of self-styled Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) leader Harish Singla who had organised the march and was arrested on Friday.
-
Filmmaker Rahul Mittra plays Punjab Police cop in Jaswant Singh Khalra’s biopic
Renowned film producer Rahul Mittra will soon be seen essaying the role of a Punjab Police cop in the biopic of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The biopic, which is being headlined by Diljit Dosanjh and directed by Honey Trehan, will feature Mittra in a small but pivotal role. This is the second time that Mittra will be playing a cop.
