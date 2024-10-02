Ludhiana: MC survey flagged 156 unsafe buildings in 2021, action yet to be taken

Surveys conducted by the municipal corporation (MC), the last of which came in 2021, have flagged at least 156 buildings as ‘unsafe and dangerous’, officials aware of the matter said. On October 1, a century-old building came down in the city, injuring two people. (HT File)

The MC, however, is yet to take any followup or action against these buildings, which had been served notices to either be repaired or dismantled.On Tuesday, a century-old building came down in the city, injuring two people.

After the incident, the locals are pushing for action to be taken against the other unsafe buildings within MC limits.

Expressing frustration, Chaura Bazaar resident Baljinder Singh said, “There are many century-old buildings at Subani Chowk, Shahpur Road and in other parts of the old city. People have been living in these buildings for years. One collapse could lead to a major tragedy. I urge the state government to take strict action against property owners.” To be sure, no advisories or notices have been issued by the authorities concerned since the incident on Tuesday. The officials aware of the matter say that while MC records show 156 unsafe buildings, the actual number may well be over 400.

They claim that a list of these unsafe buildings has been sent to the district commissioner’s office, but both departments are yet to take any action.

Most of the unsafe buildings are residential and tenants continue to live in them as owners have not renovated or demolished the structures. According to the 2021 survey, the unsafe buildings were spread across all zones: 64 in Zone A, 21 in Zone B, 38 in Zone C and 33 in Zone D.

On Tuesday, a woman and her two-year-old daughter had a close shave when a century-old building collapsed in Bandeya Mohalla near Chawal Bazaar.The woman, Khushi, was crossing the street with her daughter as the building came out.

Khushi resides in a building next to the one that collapsed. She managed to shield the minor from the falling debris but was injured herself. The incident left the residents of the area in shock and nearby houses developed cracks, raising safety concerns.

MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal was unavailable for comment till the time of filing of this report.