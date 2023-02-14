Ludhiana MC to launch drive against garbage dumping in Buddha Nullah

After the success of the campaign to clean Sidhwan canal, the municipal corporation will launch a two-pronged plan to cleanse the Buddha Nullah in the city.

The decision was taken following a meeting of the Vidhan Sabha committee constituted by the government for the cleaning of the water body, also known as Buddha Nullah at circuit house.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from East constituency Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal said that after witnessing the success of the drive to stop pollution in Sidhwan Canal, “We have also decided to launch a similar campaign to stop the dumping of waste a Buddha Nullah.”

Municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal said that the civic body will adopt a two-pronged strategy.

“Besides issuing challans, the civic body will also generate awareness and seek participation of residents and NGOs to help the civic body in the rejuvenation of Buddha Darya,” said Aggarwal.

MC zonal commissioner (Zone D), Jasdev Singh Sekhon said that till Monday, 554 people have been caught throwing garbage or other material in the canal. Out of these, 356 were those, who were either travelling by car, auto rickshaw, pickup trucks and scooter.

As many as 142 people have been issued challans and 62 violators have submitted the fine so far.

While summons have been sent through the irrigation department at the residences of 37 violators to submit ₹5,000 challan imposed by civic body and ₹10,000 levied by irrigation department or face police action.

Local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar had kick started the work to clean the Sidhwan canal from BRS Nagar canal bridge on January 4.

The minister had also started the project to install chain-linked iron fencing (2-meter height) along the 13 km stretch of the canal within the city limits on January 4 to stop residents from dumping waste into the canal.

The municipal corporation is planning to make MC zonal commissioner (Zone D), Jasdev Singh Sekhon as the nodal officer of the campaign. He had been asked to mobilise the residents living alongside the area to ensure that no waste is dumped in the canal.