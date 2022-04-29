Ludhiana MC to snap water and sewerage connections of 240 illegal colonies
Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Pradeep Sabharwal, on Thursday, conducted a meeting with the operation and maintenance (O&M) cell, superintending and executive engineers, and sub-divisional officers regarding illegal and unauthorised colonies in the presence of addition commissioner Rishipal.
During the meeting, it was directed to snap the water and sewerage connection of colonies falling outside the MC limits. Further, for the colonies falling within the city limits, directions were issued to submit receipts and documents of development charges, sewerage-sharing charges and others and contact the concerned zones’ offices.
The colonisers could also share requisite information on WhatsApp numbers Zone-A 9780039479, Zone- B 9780039477, Zone-C 8699100033 and Zone-D 9815144612.
A communique issued during the evening stated that if the colonisers fail to either submit the documents for scrutiny or fee in the civic account within three days, the civic body will be at liberty to snap the sewerage and water connection of these colonies and the colonisers will be held responsible for the financial loss.
The move comes six days after the MC disconnected 19 sewerage connections of ten illegal colonies under the MC’s Zone-C and Zone-A areas.
Superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said there are around 240 illegal colonies within and outside city limits.
Over 150 illegal colonies located outside the city limits have illegal water and sewerage connections.
Trickle-down effect of colonies: additional commissioner Rishipal
Additional commissioner Rishipal said, “The illegal colonies are causing a trickle-down effect and badly exploiting the efficiency and resources of municipal corporations.”
“Under whose authority these colonists have punctured our sewerage and water lines without paying any tariffs. Each day we receive complaints from residents living in government approved colonies, who pay sewerage and water tariff, that their sewerage is choking or overflowing due to excess load caused by the discharge from these illegal colonies. Similar issues are being faced with our water supplies.” Rishipal said.
Ghaziabad: Three house built ‘illegally’ on land earmarked for pond razed down
Ghaziabad The district administration, along with police, took up a major demolition drive on Thursday afternoon and razed down three houses, which officials said were illegally constructed over a land earmarked for a pond in Usmangarhi locality near Dasna in Ghaziabad. Police said that the land was encroached upon by a man identified as Mohammad Usman and his family members. Police said Usman is involved in several criminal cases.
Aaditya Thackeray: Every development project in Mumbai needs to undergo climate test
Mumbai: In view of extreme weather conditions in Mumbai and Maharashtra and the number of fatal incidents that have been occurring during the monsoon for the past few years, Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said that every development project needs to undergo a climate impact review to determine its long-term impact on the environment at the local level. He also stressed the need for a single planning authority for Mumbai.
Ghaziabad municipal corporation brings in new property tax regime
The Ghaziabad municipal corporation is gearing up to implement the new property tax structure, the proposal of which will be presented before the executive committee in a meeting scheduled on Friday. The circle rates notified by the district magistrate are also applicable to the properties based on the road width. The corporation plans to introduce the new property tax structure from this fiscal (2022-23). Sources said councillors will strongly oppose the new property tax structure.
DMCH in collaboration with AOI launches Punjab’s first advanced radiotherapy Varian Halcyon E
Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH Cancer Care Centre) in collaboration with American Oncology Institute launched Punjab's first advanced radiotherapy technology 'Varian Halcyon E' on Thursday. Chief guest Gurpreet Bassi (Gogi), MLA Ludhiana West, along with DMCH secretary Prem Kumar Gupta, principal Dr Sandeep Puri and vice-principal Dr GS Wander graced the occasion. It further simplifies critical techniques such as craniospinal irradiation for patients with central nervous system malignancies.
IPS Rashmi Shukla tapped phones to benefit political party: Police
Indian Police Service officer Rashmi Shukla, had allegedly tapped the phones of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Nationalist Congress Party leader Eknath Khadse. Statements of a few SID personnel, who are now key witnesses, were recorded before the magistrate under the provisions of 164 CrPC. Once between November 7 and 14, 2019 and the second time between November 18 and 24, 2019.
