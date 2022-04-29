Ludhiana | Mentally challenged man sodomised, 1 booked
Three days after a mentally challenged man was sodomised in Aassi Kalan village, the police lodged a case on Thursday.
The accused was identified as Gulzar Khan alias Bittu Marasi of Jadtoli village. The mother of the 22-year-old victim said, “On April 25, my son went for a walk, but he was crying when he returned. On being prodded, he said the accused had taken him to Aassi Kalan village and sexually assaulted him in the bushes near the canal. He also threatened the victim with dire consequences, if he spoke to anyone.”
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI)Ranjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been registered under Sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 ( criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri visits Ferozepur, reviews development works
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri visited Ferozepur on Thursday to review various projects under the Aspirational District Programme. He was apprised of the benefits being provided to the beneficiaries of various public welfare schemes of the Central government, especially education, health and agriculture. Puri along with the DC and additional deputy commissioner (development) Amardeep Singh Gujral visited an anganwadi centre at Satiyanwala village and interacted with local women and also gave them saplings.
Cong, SAD target AAP govt over power cuts in Punjab
Chandigarh : The Punjab Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday targeted the Bhagwant Mann government for power cuts in the state. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring took a jibe at the CM, telling him that he must have realised by now that governance is a real challenge and not a laughter challenge. Mann said in case immediate remedial measures are not taken, the Congress will have to come on streets.
Zirkapur | Miscreant steals ₹25 lakh from car using oil leak trick again
A miscreant stole a bag containing ₹25 lakh from the car of a property dealer near the Big Baazar lightpoint in Zirakpur on late Wednesday evening, after tricking the latter into believing that there was an oil leak in the car. The incident took place around 8.30 pm. The victim Mahesh Jain, a resident of Sector 7, Panchkula, was heading home with his nephew, Gopal Singla, in an SUV MG Hector.
Firing on STF team: Drugs, bullets seized from accused’s house in Ludhiana
A day after a drug peddler opened fire on an STF team and tried to mow down a sub-inspector on Dhandra Road, 315g heroin, 20g opium, 2 bullets and ₹21,800 were recovered from his house in Guru Arjun Dev Nagar on Tajpur Road on Thursday. The accused, Deepak Kumar alias Deepak Kandewala, is on the run. Ludhiana STF in-charge inspector Harbans Singh said the accused was coming from Jain Temple.
Blistering heat sweeps Haryana, Punjab; Gurugram sizzles at 45.6 deg C
Chandigarh/New Delhi: Blistering heatwave conditions swept through Haryana and Punjab on Thursday, with Gurugram recording a high of 45.6 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Hisar recorded a high of 44.5 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 43.6 degrees Celsius, Narnaul 44.4 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 44 degrees Celsius, Ambala 42.8 degrees Celsius and Karnal 42.7 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department report showed.
