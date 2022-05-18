Ludhiana | MLA Bagga meets MC chief, emphasises cleaning Buddha Nullah

Raising concern over monsoon preparedness and cleaning of Buddha Nullah, MLA (Ludhiana North) Madan Lal Bagga conducted a meeting with municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Wednesday.

The MC officials were directed to expedite the process to remove silt from the drain, and ensure cleaning of drain lines (road gullies) before the rainy season to avoid rain water accumulation on streets and main roads.

Bagga also directed the officials to expedite the development works going on or proposed in Ludhiana North.

“ I have been regularly reviewing the ongoing project to clean Buddha Nullah and emphasising on removing silt from the nullah to increase the capacity of main drain of city. Further, the officials were directed to ensure quality of works,” Bagga said.

Mayor, MC chief inspect ongoing work to clean nullah

Mayor Balkar Sandhu, along with Aggarwal, inspected the ongoing work to remove silt from the Buddha Nullah near New Kundanpuri area on Wednesday. Senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra also accompanied the mayor.

Sandhu said poclain machines have been deployed to remove silt from the drain and the work will continue in the monsoon season to avoid overflow of sewage from the drain.