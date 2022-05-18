Ludhiana | MLA Bagga meets MC chief, emphasises cleaning Buddha Nullah
Raising concern over monsoon preparedness and cleaning of Buddha Nullah, MLA (Ludhiana North) Madan Lal Bagga conducted a meeting with municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Wednesday.
The MC officials were directed to expedite the process to remove silt from the drain, and ensure cleaning of drain lines (road gullies) before the rainy season to avoid rain water accumulation on streets and main roads.
Bagga also directed the officials to expedite the development works going on or proposed in Ludhiana North.
“ I have been regularly reviewing the ongoing project to clean Buddha Nullah and emphasising on removing silt from the nullah to increase the capacity of main drain of city. Further, the officials were directed to ensure quality of works,” Bagga said.
Mayor, MC chief inspect ongoing work to clean nullah
Mayor Balkar Sandhu, along with Aggarwal, inspected the ongoing work to remove silt from the Buddha Nullah near New Kundanpuri area on Wednesday. Senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra also accompanied the mayor.
Sandhu said poclain machines have been deployed to remove silt from the drain and the work will continue in the monsoon season to avoid overflow of sewage from the drain.
-
Students at AIT Pune fall sick, administration bans outside food for two days
Since the past few days, some students from the Army Institute of Technology, Pune, have fallen ill and have complained of dysentery, stomach pain and vomiting. Given the health issues faced by some students, AIT has barred outside food for two days as a precautionary measure. To clarify the same the Southern Command, on Wednesday, issued a statement stating that there is no case of food poisoning in the institute.
-
Pune businessman arrested for bogus ITC claim from fake bills of ₹41 crore
The state GST department arrested Pune-based businessman Pravin Bhabutmal Gundecha for alleged bogus ITC claim from fake bills of ₹41 crore, an official statement from the probe agency said. He is the proprietor of a private metals company. While analysing a group of newly registered taxpayers by comprehensive analytic tools of Maharashtra GST and information available on GST portal, the department noticed the suspicious business activity amounting to more than ₹41 crore.
-
Class 11 online admissions rescheduled, mock demo registration starts May 23
The director of education (secondary and higher secondary), Pune, has rescheduled online admissions for Class 11 for the academic year 2022-23. Accordingly, Class 10 students willing to take admission under this process can now start the 'mock demo registration' process of the part 1 form from May 23, which was earlier going to start from May 17.
-
Ludhiana | Brawl breaks out at shopping mall
A brawl broke out at a shopping mall on Ferozepur Road, late on Tuesday night, over alleged derogatory remarks directed at two women. As per sources, two women had come out from the theatre after watching a movie at around 11.30 pm and were standing outside a washroom shooting a video, when three youngsters passed a comment at them. When the women protested, The womens'male friend, Pradeep Kumar alleged that the youngsters hit them, following which he intervened.
-
Ludhiana | Highway robbers’ gang busted with arrest of three
With the arrest of three accused, police busted a gang of robbers allegedly involved in a May 1 highway carjacking incident involving a taxi driver on National Highway 44 near Ladhowal. The accused, Ravidas, 23, Gurdeep Singh, 30, and all hail from Moga district, 24, Mandeep Singh. The accused are being questioned to uncover their involvement in similar highway robberies reported in the past.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics