Ludhiana: NGOs demand pollution free air and water in Punjab

Members of various NGOs under the banner of Public Action Committee (PAC), Sutlej and Mattewara forest, organised a silent protest in Ludhiana and demanded pollution free environment, especially clean air and water, from the Punjab government
Members of NGOs from Ludhiana said the Punjab government should stop promoting industries which damage the natural resources of the state. (HT file)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 12:08 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Public Action Committee (PAC), Sutlej and Mattewara forest, organised a silent protest in front of the Dr BR Ambedkar statue near Jalandhar Bypass on Saturday. The protest was led by Colonel CM Lakhanpal. The activists demanded pollution free environment, especially clean air and water, from the state government as guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution of India

Advocate Inderjit Kaur, who specialises in human rights and was present at the protest said, “ The Supreme Court stated in its 1991 judgment in the Subhash Kumar vs state of Bihar case that the right to life guaranteed by Article 21 includes pollution-free water and air. Through this case, the court recognised the right to a wholesome environment as part of the fundamental right to life. The Punjab government has been shirking its duty of protecting citizens from polluted air and water. Our rivers have been mercilessly polluted and industries and municipal authorities have been dumping toxic sewage and effluents right under the nose of PPCB.”

Puja Sen Gupta of Earthcare Welfare Society said , “Punjab needs eco-friendly industries, which do not damage its surface and underground water. The government should stop promoting industries which damage the natural resources of the state.”

Jaskirat Singh of Naroa Punjab Manch said, “Government hides data which should be available in the public domain. No design documents of sewage or effluent treatment plants are available on the PPCB website. Be it the CETPs of the dyeing industry or STPs of the municipal corporation, not much information is available that a common citizen can download and see.”

