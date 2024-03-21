 Ludhiana: Nine held for gambling, ₹4.22 lakh recovered - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Nine held for gambling, 4.22 lakh recovered

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 22, 2024 05:58 AM IST

ASI said they received information that the accused have been involved in gambling in a house in Guru Gobind Singh Nagar; police conducted a raid and arrested them

Nine accused were arrested for betting of card games. Tibba police recovered a total of 4.22 lakh in cash from their possession.

A case under Sections 13A, 3 and 67 of the Gambling was registered against the accused. (Getty image)
A case under Sections 13A, 3 and 67 of the Gambling was registered against the accused.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Amarjit Singh said the accused have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Prince, Kulwinder Singh of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Ajay Kumar of New Shivaji Nagar, Honey Khurana of Ahluwalia Colony of Jamalpur, Amit Khurana of Mohar Singh Nagar, Amit Kumar of Daresi Road Kila Mohalla, Dhiraj of New Hargobind Nagar, Davinder Singh of Ganesh Nagar and Navpreet Singh of Phase 1 of Dugri.

ASI said they received information that the accused have been involved in gambling in a house in Guru Gobind Singh Nagar. Police conducted a raid and arrested them. A case under Sections 13A (Public gambling), 3 (Penalty for owning or keeping, or having charge of, a gaming-house) and 67 (punishment for gambling) of Gambling Act had been lodged against the accused.

