Ludhiana: Only Congress can pull Punjab out of crisis, says MP Manish Tewari

Senior Congress leader, Chandigarh MP and former Union minister Manish Tewari on Wednesday said that the return of the Congress to power was crucial to safeguard Punjab’s future and pull the state out of a deepening crisis marked by the drug menace, deteriorating law and order and a widening governance deficit. Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a programme organised by Trade Union president Swarn Singh at Guru Amardas Nagar here, Tewari said Punjab’s decline was visible on every front.

“Once among the country’s leading states, Punjab today is struggling with rising crime, rampant drug abuse and a serious development slowdown. Only the Congress has the experience and vision to restore stability and put the state back on the path of progress,” Tewari said.

Expressing concern over the state’s trajectory, Tewari said the future of nearly three crore Punjabis was at stake.

“As the Member of Parliament from Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, I feel a deep responsibility towards the people of this state,” he said, recalling his long association with Ludhiana.

Speaking to the media later, he underlined that Punjab could not be rescued through politics of accusation and counter-accusation alone and called for constructive, issue-based politics to address the crisis.

Former Ludhiana (Urban) district congress president Pawan Diwan, senior leader KK Bawa and several party workers were present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Tewari also distributed blankets among the needy as part of a welfare initiative.