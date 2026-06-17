Ludhiana: Over ₹10 crore lost to transformer thefts in a yr, reveals PSPCL report

Transformer theft has emerged as a major operational challenge for Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), with official records showing 2,443 incidents and losses exceeding ₹10.62 crore across its Central Zone during 2025-26. A damaged transformer can disrupt power supply to entire villages, agricultural feeders and irrigation operations, affecting both residents and farmers. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The burden of the thefts fell overwhelmingly on Ludhiana’s suburban areas and the Khanna circle, which together accounted for 2,397 of the 2,443 cases reported in the zone, according to utility data.

Data compiled up to the fourth quarter ending March 2026 shows that Suburban Ludhiana Circle reported 1,426 cases of transformer-part theft, the highest in the Central Zone, followed by Khanna Circle with 971 cases. East Circle recorded 11 cases, while West Circle reported 35 incidents.

The thefts have not only inflicted financial losses on the power utility but also damaged critical infrastructure and disrupted electricity supply in several rural and agricultural areas.

Separate PSPCL records show that 168 transformers remained damaged due to theft-related incidents up to April 2026 in the Central Zone.

Although this was marginally lower than the 174 theft-damaged transformers reported during the corresponding period last year, officials acknowledged that the problem remains far from under control. Among the circles, suburban Ludhiana reported 96 theft-damaged transformers, while Khanna Circle recorded 68 such cases. East and West circles reported three and one theft-damaged transformers, respectively.

Power officials said transformers installed in isolated locations, particularly in villages and agricultural belts, remain especially vulnerable to theft. Copper windings, transformer oil, aluminium components and earthing material are among the items most frequently targeted. In many instances, the theft renders the transformer unserviceable, resulting in power outages and forcing PSPCL to incur substantial expenditure on repairs and replacements.

Officials believe organised gangs are increasingly targeting power infrastructure because of the high resale value of copper and other components in the scrap market.

The impact extends beyond direct financial losses.

A damaged transformer can disrupt power supply to entire villages, agricultural feeders and irrigation operations, affecting both residents and farmers. Restoration often requires replacement of costly components and deployment of additional manpower, adding to the utility’s operational burden.

Chief engineer, Central Zone, Jagdev Singh Hans, said PSPCL was reporting every theft case to the police and had repeatedly sought strict action against those involved in infrastructure theft. “Every incident of transformer theft is being reported to the concerned police authorities. Such crimes not only cause substantial financial losses to PSPCL but also inconvenience consumers by disrupting the electricity supply. We have requested law enforcement agencies to identify and apprehend the culprits at the earliest. Preventing theft of power infrastructure requires coordinated efforts from the police, local administration and residents, particularly in vulnerable rural areas,” Hans said.

PSPCL officials said surveillance had been strengthened at vulnerable locations and field staff had been directed to remain vigilant. However, the vast network of transformers spread across remote villages and agricultural fields continues to make power infrastructure susceptible to theft.