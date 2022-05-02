Ludhiana | Parched EWS Colony residents block Tajpur Road for 5 hours
Reeling under regular power cuts and water scarcity, EWS Colony residents blocked Tajpur Road in protest for around five hours on Sunday.
Protesting against municipal corporation (MC) officials, MLA (Ludhiana East) Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola), and Ward 17 councillor Jasmeet Kaur, the residents gathered on Tajpur Road at around 7am and beat their empty buckets. Traffic chaos ensued in the area, and vehicles had to be diverted causing snarls and bottlenecks.
On April 2, the residents had staged a protest outside the MC’s Zone B office to demand resumption of water supply in the colony, but to no avail. The protesters alleged that the authorities had failed to supply the requisite number of water tanks to the area, and they did not have enough water to drink or wash their hands.
A large number of women were seen participating in the protest. One of the agitators, Rani Devi, said, “Water supply to our colony has been erratic for over two months. However, matters came to a head when we were not supplied water for a fortnight.”
“Authorities say there has been a glitch in the tubewell, but they have not been able to resolve it for 15 days. Regular power cuts in the area in the scorching heat are also adding to our troubles, but so far no public representative has visited the area,”she added.
Another resident, Raj, said, “The AAP had promised to provide uninterrupted and free power supply, but we are not even getting basic facilities. MLA Bhola has not visited the area, despite repeated complaints.”
Bhola’s staff tried to pacify the protesters around noon saying that the defective tubewells were being replaced. MC executive engineer Ranbir Singh said the civic body had been making efforts to ensure water supply in the area.”On Sunday, water supply was hit due to power cuts. Directions were issued to the field staff to switch on tubewells as soon as power supply was restored.”
Manish Tewari donates open-air gymnasiums to Mohali, Chandigarh
Anandpur Sahib member of Parliament Manish Tewari has donated open-air gymnasiums worth ₹20 lakh, from Tewari's Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds, to Mohali and Chandigarh. Interacting with the youth, Tewari said they were the future of the country and they needed to be physically and mentally fit. In Chandigarh, the open-air gymnasiums will be installed at Punjab Engineering College, Sector 12, Ram Darbar and Dhanas.
Blaze breaks out in vegetable market shed in Ludhiana
Panic gripped a vegetable market at Bahadurke Road, near Jalandhar bypass, after a fire broke at one of the temporary sheds near Gate Number 1 on Sunday evening. A labourer who was sleeping inside the temporary shed had a narrow escape. A gas cylinder kept in the shed also exploded. The fire broke out at around 4:30pm. The vegetables were gutted, and adjoining shops were also damaged.
PGIMER helping healthcare staff tackle stress with yoga
With an aim to help its healthcare workers in reducing stress, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research's (PGIMER) collaborative centre for mind body interventions by yoga (CCRYN) has started organising yoga sessions for them at the institute. Speaking on the occasion, CCRYN professor in-charge and department of neurology's Akshay Anand, said, “The healthcare workers, including nurses, doctors, and all those working to save lives, get stressed after dealing with hundreds of patients daily.”
ARAI, Chitkara University sign MoU for automobile engineering
With need for sustainable mobility solutions gaining ground in India, Automotive Research Association of India has tied up with Chitkara University, Punjab, to offer bachelor of engineering in automobile engineering with specialisation in electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles.
Heatwave eases grip as wind brings respite
The heatwave eased its grip on Delhi on Sunday, as cooler, easterly winds blew into the Capital, pulling the mercury down by three or four degrees across the city. The temperature at Delhi's base weather station in Safdarjung dipped to 40.5C on Sunday, a three-degree drop from the previous three days, when the mercury stayed at 43.5C. Also Read Amid intense heatwave, Centre issues health advisory.
