Ludhiana: Participating in protest, man, aides booked for ‘assaulting’ ASI

A high drama was witnessed outside office of commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal after the police team from Daba Police station reached there to arrest a man, who was participating in a protest against a local MLA alleging her of favouring the accused of a gangrape case. Man. aides booked for ‘assaulting’ ASI during protest. (HT File)

According to the police, the other protesters, including women, reportedly deterred the police from doing their duty and helped the accused in escaping. An ASI claimed that the accused and his aides manhandled him and tore his uniform.

Following the complaint of ASI Jarnail Singh, the Division number 5 police lodged an FIR against the accused, Sonu Bahinwal and his aides, including women.

A 13-year-old gangrape victim along with her mother and others staged a protest outside the office of the commissioner of police. The protesters on Saturday burnt the effigy of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana south constituency Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina alleging her for supporting the accused. Later the MLA’s husband refuted the allegations stating that the rivals are trying to malign their image.

The ASI said Bahinwal, who was participating in the protest, was wanted by the police in an FIR lodged against him on April 7 under sections 323, 341, 148, 149 and 506 of the IPC.

The ASI alleged that when he and ASI Mohan Das reached the spot to serve the summons, the accused and his aides attacked the police team. They tore his uniform and escaped.

ASI Om Parkash said an FIR under sections 221, 132, 351 (1), 191 (3) and 190 of the BNS has been lodged against the accused Bahinwal and his unidentified aides.