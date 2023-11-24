Ludhiana: Patwari, kin among 4 held for taking 34 lakh bribe

The vigilance bureau (VB) on Friday registered a corruption case against a patwari, posted at Pirubanda in East Ludhiana, along with his private agent for allegedly accepting ₹34 lakh as bribe. Patwari, kin among 4 held for taking ₹ 34 lakh bribe in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

In this case, patwari Gurwinder Singh’s brother and father have also been booked for conspiring with him.

A spokesperson of the state VB said one Babbu Tanwar, a resident of Rampura Phool town in Bathinda district lodged a complaint against the patwari and his private agent Nikku on the anti-corruption action line, alleging alleged that the duo have accepted a bribe amount of ₹40,000 from him for sanctioning mutation of property belonging to his father which was registered in 1994.

The spokesperson said that verification of the online complaint has been made by a team of VB Range, Ludhiana. During the probe, it was found that the patwari, his agent Nikku, father Parmjeet Singh and a brother, in connivance obtained bribes amounting to ₹27.50 lakh on four occasions in lieu of sanctioning mutation of property of the complainant’s father situated near bus stand, Ludhiana.

The complainant further alleged that the patwari and his agent had also taken ₹3.40 lakh for purchasing two ‘i-phones’ along with smart watches as well as shoes having a cost of ₹3 lakh from him. In addition to this, the complainant has also spent an amount of ₹80,000 on the birthday party of Nikku.

The spokesperson said that it was found that the patwari neither did the mutation of the property nor returned the amount obtained from the complainant.

He said that an FIR under section 7 and 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and under section 420, 120-B of the IPC has been registered at VB police station, Ludhiana Range against the patwari, Nikku, his brother and father.

The spokesperson further informed that the accused did not come to join the inquiry and efforts were being made to arrest the culprits in this case.