Ludhiana: PAU hosts career counselling session for final year B.Tech students

Ludhiana The Punjab Agricultural University. (HT File)

The university counselling and placement guidance cell at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), under the directorate of students’ welfare, hosted a session on “career counselling and resume building” for final-year B.Tech (agricultural engineering) students of College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology.

Khushdeep Dharni, the associate director of the cell, provided students with tips on career choices, resume writing, and interview skills. He highlighted the importance of acquiring the right skills to enhance employability in the job market.

Dharni stressed the importance of teamwork in securing jobs and advancing careers in the corporate world. “Continuous learning and self-improvement are essential for building a successful career,” Dharni added.

Nirmal Singh Jaura, director of students’ welfare, praised the efforts of the cell for providing students with crucial insights ahead of the upcoming placement season.