Ludhiana | PAU student bags ‘Prof Sabu Thomas best thesis award’
Pooja Arora, a student of the department of chemistry, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has been conferred ‘Professor Sabu Thomas Best Thesis Award’ for the thesis— Synthesis of sepiolite-metal sulfide nanocomposites for antifungal seed treatment during storage— in the category of nanoscience and nanotechnology.
Arora also received a cash prize of ₹3,000 from Professor Sabu Thomas Golden Group Alumni, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala.
Arora completed her MSc thesis under the guidance of nanotechnologist Anjali, department of soil science, PAU.
Shammi Kapoor, registrar-cum-dean, College of Basic Sciences and Humanities, and head of the department Manjeet Kaur Sangha congratulated Arora on her achievement.
CM Yogi announces road safety campaign launch from Wednesday
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced the launch of a state-wide road safety campaign from May 18. He also directed officers concerned to initiate measures to correct unscientific and poorly designed speed breakers on the roads, according to a statement released by the state government. The CM also said that aspects like road engineering, enforcement, trauma care and public awareness should also be included in the campaign.
Ludhiana | CMC Foundation awards 17 fellowships
Christian Medical College-Foundation for Advancement of International Medical Education and Research awarded 17 fellowships to senior faculty of medical colleges at its 17th annual international fellowship programme in health professions education and leadership. The convocation was preceded by the poster presentation by 2020 and 2021 fellows on their research projects in medical education. Chief guest Madhuri Kanitkar, vice-chancellor of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik, Lieutenant General (retired), awarded the fellowships.
Sincere efforts needed to make India ‘Jagatguru’ by following ideals of Gautam Buddha: Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party national president Mayawati, while extending her greetings on Buddha Purnima on Monday, said there was a need to rise above all kinds of malice and narrow-mindedness and put together sincere efforts to make the country a 'Jagatguru' (world leader) by following the ideals of Gautam Buddha. “This will be a true tribute to Tathagata Gautam Buddha,” she said.
Two brothers arrested for gang-raping 20-year-old woman
Mumbai: Two brothers were arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman at knifepoint. Dharavi police station, PI, Pradeep Salekar said, “The two brothers entered the house in a broad daylight and raped her at knifepoint. The woman had come to Mumbai just two months ago.” Cops then arrested Nilesh Chauhan, 20, a resident of Vile-Parle and his brother Anil Chauhan, 19. The accused had come for a relative's marriage in Dharavi and stayed there for three days.
Ludhiana | GADVASU holds monthly seminar for dairy farmers
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) organised a monthly seminar for dairy farmers to tackle different diseases in livestock owing to imbalance in nutrients. The seminar was held at Farmer Information Centre of the university and 45 farmers associated with Progressive Livestock Farmers Association participated in the seminar. Professor Dr Parminder Singh shared information for keeping input costs at a minimum level. The next seminar that will be held on June 9.
