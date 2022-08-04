Ludhiana: PAU students clean vehicles to mark protest
A day after pulling rickshaws, students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) cleaned vehicles of commuters on Ferozepur Road to mark their protest against the state government which entered its eighth day on Wednesday.
Students affiliated to the Punjab Agricultural University Students Association (PAUSA) have been protesting over vacant posts in the state agriculture and horticulture departments and the failure of the Punjab government to provide employment to educated youth.
As per protesting students, 410 posts of agriculture development officer; 350 of agriculture sub-inspector, 125 of horticulture development officer, 129 of soil conservation officer and 56 of market secretary are currently vacant.
Labourers demand regular jobs
Meanwhile, nearly 2,000 labourers working at the agri varsity observed a two-hour strike and staged a dharna outside Thapar Hall on the university campus.
The protesting daily wage employees demanded regularisation of jobs and increase in salaries. They said that many of them had been working at the varsity for over a decade for just ₹7,000 per month.
2 men shot at: 2 brothers, their father booked for attempt to murder in Ludhiana
A day after two men suffered bullet injuries after being shot at, police have lodged a case of attempt to murder against two brothers, their father and three unidentified accomplices. The accused have been identified as Gagandeep Singh alias Mor, his brother Billu and their father Teerath Singh. While one of the victims, Rakesh, is stable, Rana is still serious, police said. The added that Rakesh and Rana had a rivalry with Mor.
U.P. chief secy calls for expos on Partition on Aug 14
Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Wednesday said that this year August 14 would be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' and asked officials to arrange holding exhibitions on this subject in all districts. Holding a virtual meeting with divisional commissioners and district magistrates here, he directed officials to do their utmost to make the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to be launched from August 13 to August 15, successful.
Vikas Thakur’s CWG triumph a dream birthday gift for his mother
Asha Thakur received the birthday gift of her dreams on Tuesday after her son, Ludhiana lad Vikas Thakur, 28, clinched his third Commonwealth Games medal in weightlifting. Thakur, who earlier won silver and bronze medals at the 2014 and 2018 editions of CWG, respectively, once again made the country proud by bagging a silver medal in the 96-kg category in Birmingham on Tuesday, following which festivities erupted at his house in Ludhiana.
Ludhiana: Woman sets self ablaze; mother, brother and aunt booked
After a 30-year-old married woman tried to commit suicide by setting The victim, Mandeep Kaur of Jhordan village on fire, her mother, brother and aunt have been booked for abetment. The accused have been identified as Amarjeet Kaur, the victim' mother, her brother Lakhbir Kaur and aunt (father's sister) Daljit Kaur. She went to the kitchen and threatened to set herself on fire if they didn't stop beating her. However, they continued to beat her, following which she self-immolated.
800 trees, 18 species of palm in the middle of a busy locality
Gopinath Munde garden is the palm garden we were attempting to locate. The two gardens across the road from each other occupy five acres of what was once wasteland. Last year, the Gopinath Munde garden was spruced up further, and received a sound and light system. With 800 trees (and at least 18 varieties of palm), Gopinath Munde garden looks a bit like a forest. There are four gazebos in the garden with seating areas.
