Ludhiana: Plastic string spools, chemicals seized across district, 6 arrested

Ahead of the Lohri festival, the police took up a drive against plastic kite strings, arresting six persons and seizing thousands of spools and also drums of chemicals used for layering kite threads across the district on Saturday. Teams from various police stations, including Focal Point, Moti Nagar, Sahnewal and Jamalpur, took part in the crackdown. The seized plastic string spools and the arrested accused at the Focal Point police station in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The Sahnewal police arrested three persons — Vijay Sharma and Lal Chand, both of Rajasthan, and Sahil Kanojea of Shivpuri. As many as 3,360 spools of the banned plastic kite string along with one Haryana number mini truck were confiscated.

The Focal point police arrested Malkeet Singh (18), a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, currently renting in Gobind Nagar, Mundian Kalan, Ludhiana, and seized 20 spools of Chinese kite string carrying the marking of ‘Monofil Gold’ and 20 spools with ‘KTC Fighter’ mark.

Amandeep Brar, station house officer of the Focal Point police station, said, “A case has been registered under Sections 123 and 223 of the BNS and the Environment Protection Act, 1986, at the Jamalpur police station. The seized chemical and plastic drums were being used for putting additional plastic layer on the kite string to strengthen it.”

The Jamalpur police conducted a raid in Jamalpur Colony where one person, identified as Manmohan Batra, was arrested. As many as 72 spools of banned Chinese kite string were seized and a case under Sections 125 and 223 of the BNS, and 39 and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, and the Environment Protection Act was registered at the Focal Point police station.

The Haibowal police arrested Simranjit Singh, a resident of Guru Nanak Dev Nagar, and seized 100 spools and also his car. An FIR has been registered under Section 223 of the BNS, 51 and 39 of the Wildlife Protection Act, and the Environment Protection Act, 1986, at the Haibowal police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), rural, Jasjiran Singh Teja and ADCP Prabhjot Singh Virk emphasised that such operations aim to ensure public safety during the festive season. The banned strings pose serious risks, including injuries and fatalities, particularly during kite flying.

The police have urged people to report illegal activities related to the sale of banned kite strings. Further investigations are ongoing to identify supply chains and accomplices involved in this illegal trade.