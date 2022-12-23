Ludhiana: Police foil snatching bid near railway station, 2 held

Two police control room cops nabbed two snatchers when they were trying to flee after snatching a man’s wallet near the railway station on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Maninder Singh alias Mintu, 33, of Joshi Nagar, Haibowal; and Prakash Kumar Gupta alias Deepak, 29, of Ayali Kalan.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, operations) Sameer Verma said that assistant sub-inspector Vijay Kumar and constable were patrolling the area near the railway station, when they saw one Mandeep Singh chasing the two accused. The cops managed to chase down the duo and nabbed them.

Police recovered two wallets from their possession. There was ₹6,700 in cash in one of the wallets, while Mandeep’s aadhaar card was recovered from the another wallet.

The ADCP said that Maninder is already trial in a cheating case while Prakash is facing trial in case lodged under Section 379-B of IPC at Dakha police station.

A case has been lodged against the duo at Division Number 1 police station.

The ADCP added that sub-inspector Ranjit Singh (in-charge of PCR Zone-1), ASI Vijay Kumar and constable Kuldeep Singh have been awarded with cash prize and certificates.

Woman’s gold earrings snatched

A woman lost her gold earrings to two bike-borne snatchers in Hargobind Nagar on Wednesday.

The complainant Amarjit Kaur, 58, of Shimlapuri, said that she was walking back home after purchasing vegetables, when the two accused stopped their bike

The pillion rider got off the bike, snatched her gold earrings and fled with his accomplice on the bike.

Locals gathered at the spot after the woman raised the alarm, but the snatchers managed to escape.

Assistant sub-inspector Gamdur Singh, investigating office, said that an FIR has lodged under Sections 379-B and 34 of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against unidentified accused at Division Number 3 police station.

Past Cases

On December 13, an elderly woman’s gold earrings were snatched in Shimlapuri. On December 7, three women had fallen prey to snatchers in a day.