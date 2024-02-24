Ludhiana: Police identify eight FB pages carrying fake posts, files FIR

The Samrala police have identified eight Facebook pages and accounts that were posting “fake and derogatory information” to provoke people and lodged an FIR. The police have also written to Facebook to delete these pages and accounts. (HT File Photo)

The police have also written to Facebook to delete these pages and accounts.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Satvir Singh Sekhon, former senior vice president of municipal council, Samrala.

Sekhon said that he noticed that someone had made a fake account in his name on Facebook and was making derogatory comments on social networking sites and demanding money from people.

Meanwhile, he identified 16 other pages and accounts which were spreading fake information and provoking people, which could be a threat to law and order situation in the area.

Following his complaint, the Samrala police lodged an FIR against operators of eight pages and accounts, including Chacha Vakkhipad, Samrala Machhiwara, Rajniti Samrala Halka, Samrale aala Najar, Satvir Singh, Jugadi Laana and Param Kooner.

Inspector Bhinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 66C of the Information and Technology Act and section 420 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.