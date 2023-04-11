From now, the Ludhiana police will not have to depend on a forensic science team to preserve the evidence from a crime spot as all 29 police stations in the city have been equipped with scientific investigation kits. Ludhiana police equipped with handy scientific investigation kits

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu distributed the investigation kits among the SHOs on Monday at Police Lines. The kits are portable and can be carried easily at the crime spot.

The police have also added pen drives and hard discs in the kits to preserve the crime scene and evidence digitally.

With the kit, the police will be able to preserve blood samples and other clues from the scene of crime without wasting time. The scientific investigation kit contains, pen drive, a kit to procure fingerprints from the crime scene. The kit also contains a torch, compass, magnifying glass, masks, gloves, and containers, stationery items, and cordon off tapes.

The police officers earlier said they were forced to wait for the forensic science team to initiate investigation in a case that occurred in their respective areas. With the kits, they could initiate an investigation immediately after reaching the spot.

The containers in the kits will help the police in collecting the blood samples and other clues in murder and attempt to murder cases. Earlier, the police used to collect such samples in plastic containers, which were procured from the market immediately after the crime.

Sidhu said that the police personnel have been trained to collect the samples, evidence, and procure the same. The police will protect crime spots with the help of cordon off tape.

He added that in some cases curious onlookers used to ruin the crime scene by stepping in out of curiosity to know what had happened. The tape will restrict the movement of onlookers.

The commissioner of police said the scientific kits would help the police to solve the cases. He further added that much more has been done for the upgrade of the police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON