Ludhiana: Police team assaulted while patrolling, man held

The Moti Nagar police arrested a man for allegedly assaulting the police team patrolling in Dr Ambedkar Nagar late on Thursday. The wife and son of the accused are yet to be arrested. The arrested accused has been identified as Babbu of Dr Ambedkar Colony. (HT File Photo)

The arrested accused has been identified as Babbu of Dr Ambedkar Colony. His wife Suman and son Kasha are yet to be arrested.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

A first-information report (FIR) was lodged following the statement of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harmesh Lal. The ASI stated that he and the police team were on patrolling duty in the area. When they reached Dr Ambedkar Nagar, they noticed a suspect roaming around. The ASI added that after they called on the suspect for questioning, who fled and returned with his aides.

The ASI alleged that the accused opened an attack on them and tore his uniform. They nabbed one of the accused Babbu, while his wife and son managed to escape.

A case under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duty), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.