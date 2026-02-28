Ludhiana: Political row erupts in Ward 66 as AAP MLA, BJP councillor inaugurate same road project at separate events

A political controversy erupted in Ward 66 of Ludhiana (North) on Friday after two separate inauguration ceremonies were held for the same RMC road project in Bank Colony and Om Park — with neither side laying a foundation stone. BJP councillor Rohit Sikka during the inauguration of the road project in city (HT Photo)

The dispute involves BJP councillor Rohit Sikka and AAP MLA Madan Lal Bagga. Both leaders conducted separate inauguration events at different times during the day and photographs of the ceremonies were later circulated on social media.

The roads, to be constructed at a cost of over ₹52 lakh from municipal corporation funds, reportedly fall under the councillor quota.

Sources said the MLA reached the site first and inaugurated the project without informing the local councillor.

Later, Sikka held a separate ceremony in the presence of residents. Alleging that the MLA had “entered through the back door,” he said neither the present nor former councillor was invited. “We struggled for this work and wore out our shoes to get it sanctioned, but others are taking credit,” he said, adding that the project was being executed from MC funds and not the MLA’s development fund. He also questioned why no foundation stone was laid.

Responding to the allegations, Bagga said ₹65 crore had been released for development works in Ludhiana (North), including roads, sewerage and water supply projects and that all works would be completed before March 31.

“Unlike previous governments, the present dispensation ensures material and machinery reach the site before formal announcements, urging residents to monitor construction quality,” he added.