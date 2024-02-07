Ludhiana: Portion of Southern Bypass to be closed from Feb 10

One leg of elevated road at Southern Bypass near Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, a crucial segment on the Ludhiana-Doraha southern bypass, will be closed from February 10, while elevated road on the stretch from bus stand to Bharat Nagar Chowk will be operational from the same day. Work in progress on the elevated road near Bharat Nagar Chowk. (HT)

The closure on the Southern Bypass is expected to last for nearly 20 days. This decision comes as part of the re-carpeting initiative to be undertaken by the authorities to improve the condition of the stretch.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

According to traffic police officials, the closure is necessary to facilitate the re-carpeting process, which is vital for ensuring smoother and safer travel for commuters.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Charanjiv Lamba assured that efforts are underway to minimise inconvenience for commuters during this period. Diversions will be marked out to guide commuters seamlessly through alternate routes.

For those traveling from the Ferozepur side towards Doraha, the diversion will be directed via the South City-Ladhowal bypass. Similarly, city traffic heading towards Gill Road or Dugri side will be rerouted via Pakhowal Road underpasses, starting from MC Zone D office road. Additional diversion plans are also being formulated to manage traffic flow effectively.

Rahul Verma, Member of Road Safety Council, said that the re-carpeting work of the Southern bypass stretch was earlier temporarily halted due to ongoing construction on the last segment of the elevated road at the Bus Stand road. With the development, the whole elevated road on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road will be operational.