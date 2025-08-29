Ludhiana: Postwoman ‘absent’ from duty for 2 years, ‘pockets’ 5-lakh salary

Postal employees in Ludhiana have alleged a major salary fraud at the Central Post Office (CPO), accusing a postwoman of drawing nearly ₹5 lakh in wages despite being absent from duty for more than two years. The case, raised by the All India Postal Employees Union Postmen and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), has triggered demands for strict action not only against the employee but also against officials accused of covering up the irregularity. The alleged fraud came to light during the department’s annual checking earlier this year. (HT Photo)

According to union members, Priya Rani, earlier a gramin dak sevak who was later promoted to postwoman, never reported for duty after her posting at CPO Millerganj.

However, attendance records consistently marked her present, allowing her to withdraw full salary during the two-year period. The salary of a postwoman is ₹21,000 monthly.

The alleged fraud came to light during the department’s annual checking earlier this year.

Staff members said they first lodged a written complaint on March 27 after finding discrepancies in attendance and payroll. Instead of corrective action, they claimed they were warned against pursuing the matter, being told that the accused was “well connected” with senior officers.

Even after submitting CCTV footage to prove her absence, no immediate steps were taken, they alleged.

Frustrated with inaction, the union escalated the issue to the senior superintendent of post offices (SSPO), Ludhiana city division, and later to the director of postal services, Punjab postal circle.

Written complaints were submitted on March 27 and May 8, but reportedly went unanswered for weeks.

It was only after the intervention of the director of postal services that an inquiry was conducted, which confirmed the allegations.

Following this, Priya Rani was transferred from CPO Millerganj to the head post office on Ferozepur Road as a disciplinary measure.

However, employees allege that no action has yet been initiated against other officials who allowed the irregularity to continue unchecked.

“The main accused has been moved, but those who helped her draw the salary for two years remain untouched,” a post office staff said.

Confirming the transfer, Balbir Singh, senior postmaster at Ludhiana head post office, said: “We have transferred the accused postwoman as a disciplinary action, acting on the recommendations from the inquiry committee on April 4.”

On questions regarding the involvement of senior officials, Singh said he was recently posted and had no knowledge of the case’s background.