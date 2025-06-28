Search
Saturday, Jun 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ludhiana: Power staff begin ‘work-to-rule’ protest over unmet demands

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 28, 2025 07:04 AM IST

Their key demands include regular recruitment to fill thousands of vacant posts, rollback of privatization efforts, better safety infrastructure, and compensation for workers injured or killed during duty

Amid mounting frustration over unfulfilled promises and unresolved grievances, electricity department employees across Punjab have launched a statewide ‘work-to-rule’ protest. Under the protest, employees will work only for 8 hours and respond to any work-related calls between 5 pm and 9 am.

The protesting employees allege that repeated assurances from the government and PSPCL have failed to materialise. (HT File)
The protesting employees allege that repeated assurances from the government and PSPCL have failed to materialise. (HT File)

The agitation is being led jointly by the PSEB Employees Joint Forum, Bijli Mulazam Ekta Manch Punjab, Association of Junior Engineers, and Grid Sub-Station Employees Union, under the leadership of Rattan Singh Majari and Gurpreet Singh Gandiwind.

The protesting employees allege that repeated assurances from the government and PSPCL have failed to materialise. “We were assured that our concerns would be addressed within a set timeframe, but even after several extensions, no steps have been taken,” said a junior engineer.

Their key demands include regular recruitment to fill thousands of vacant posts, rollback of privatization efforts, better safety infrastructure, and compensation for workers injured or killed during duty. They have also opposed the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission without proper consultation.

“When a worker gives 24x7 service, he deserves equal pay and humane conditions. This protest is our last resort,” the JE added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Power staff begin ‘work-to-rule’ protest over unmet demands
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On