Ludhiana: PRTC contractual staffers start indefinite strike
As part of a statewide protest, contractual Punjab Roadways employees started an indefinite strike at the Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Inter-State Bus Terminal on Wednesday afternoon, bringing around 100 buses to a halt. They are protesting against the failure of the transport department to release salaries of contractual employees for April and to demand regular jobs.
Protesting under the banner of Punjab Roadways/PRTC Contractual Employees Union, they stated that if the government fails to fulfil their demands, they will bring operations to a complete standstill from Thursday onwards.
State general secretary of the union, Shamsher Singh, stated that the financial condition of the department is deteriorating due to the policies of the state, because of which around 4,000 contractual employees have not received their salaries for April.
Singh said, “Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made tall promises to regularise contractual employees and fulfil other demands of the union, but nothing has been done at the ground level. The union members had also conducted a meeting with transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on May 11, but to no avail.”
“We had given the state government an ultimatum to fulfil our demands by Wednesday afternoon and the strike was commenced after nothing was done. The buses which had left before noon were asked to stop at the nearest depot after the strike started,” said Singh.
District president of the union, Satnam Singh, alleged that those who had raised their voice against the policies of the department and state government are being harassed. “Operations of around 100 buses came to a halt in Ludhiana and the strike has affected movement of around 1,700 buses across the state. The strike will continue until our demands are fulfilled by the government,” said Singh.
Though private and PRTC buses were operational, passengers faced harassment due to the strike and were forced to wait for long period of time due to the disturbance in schedule. Further, many women passengers were forced to board private buses. Women can travel for free in government buses, as per a notification issued by the state government in the past.
One of the passengers at the bus stand, Gurjit Singh, stated that the employees should not harass the public in their fight against the department and the state government.
-
NGT orders demolition of ‘illegal’ structures over Sahibabad drain in Ghaziabad
The National Green Tribunal has declared all the constructions and other such structures on the bed and 12m buffer zone from the edge of Sahibabad drain in Ghaziabad 'illegal' and issued directions for their demolition, irrespective of the permissions granted earlier by the Ghaziabad municipal corporation. A petition for removal of encroachments and constructions over the drain was filed by city-based activist Haji Arif in 2014.
-
Class 12 student attacked outside school in Sultanpuri
A 15-year-old class 12th student of a government school was attacked with belts and knives outside his school in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri on Wednesday afternoon. Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma said that a police control room call was received at 2:05pm regarding the incident. “CCTV cameras of the school have been examined and the injured as well his classmates are being examined. Further investigation is underway,” Sharma said.
-
HC tells DDA to reconsider policy for mortgaging school land
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday directed the Delhi Development Authority to reconsider its policy of giving conditional permission for mortgaging a school land to recover the lease money from the management, saying that such a practice may disrupt the functioning of the schools, putting its future in “jeopardy”.
-
Victim 27: Search for DNA sample to identify casualty in Mundka fire
Geeta Devi, 42, lived in a modest rented room, which had no windows, in the Mubarakpur Dabas village's Parvesh Nagar area in north-west Delhi. The police are still looking for someone who could provide a sample for Geeta. The owner of Parvesh Nagar, 40, Anita Anand hopes that Geeta is alive. The neighbours pooled money and helped Geeta. Geeta used to sustain on the monthly widow pension and odd jobs.
-
Sex determination racket busted Ludhiana, doctor arrested
A doctor was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly running an illegal sex determination centre in Rishi Nagar. The accused has been identified as an ayurvedic doctor, Mohinder Kaur. Health department officials said that a raid was conducted following complaints that people from across Punjab and Haryana were getting sex detection tests done at the centre. A special team, led by district family welfare officer Dr Harpreet Singh, was formed to bust the racket.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics