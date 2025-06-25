Ludhiana: PSPCL contractual staff demand regularisation

In an escalation of their long-standing struggle, PSPCL outsourced workers employed as complaint-handling bikes and wagons have announced a protest across Ludhiana on June 26, demanding job security and the rollback of privatisation policies. The workers’ key demands include regularisation of outsourced employees engaged through private agencies. (HT Photo)

The protest announced under the banner of Powercom and Transco Contractual Workers Union, is part of a coordinated state-wide agitation led by the Technical Services Union and the Coordination Committee of Powercom and Transco Outsourced Employees. Workers allege that the state government’s move to privatise 10 divisions, including Kharar and Lalru, will result in loss of service benefits, and deteriorating working conditions.

Additionally, their key demands include the regularisation of outsourced employees, many of whom have been working in the department for years through private agencies. The union has also demanded the termination of outsourcing contracts, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme for those recruited after January 1, 2004, and withdrawal of recent labour law amendments.

Balihar Singh, state president of the Powercom and Transco Contractual Workers Union stated, “If our demands continue to be ignored, we will intensify our agitation with a massive mobilisation outside the PSPCL headquarters in Patiala on July 3.’’