Ludhiana: Rabid dog mauls face of 10-year-old boy, bites several others

A 10-year-old boy sustained serious facial injuries after being attacked by a rabid dog in Gandhi Colony near Model Gram on Sunday morning, once again drawing attention to the rising number of dog bite incidents in the district. People gather in Gandhi Colony, Ludhiana, after the incident on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

The incident occurred around 8.30 am when the child stepped out of his house to buy milk.

According to residents, a female stray dog suddenly attacked the boy, inflicting deep bite wounds on his face. The child suffered injuries extending from his lips to his cheek. Hearing his screams, neighbours rushed to his aid and immediately took him to the civil hospital.

Doctors at the hospital administered first aid and anti-rabies injections. Owing to the severity of the facial injuries, the child was later referred to a private hospital for specialised treatment.

Dr Pinky Pargal of Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital said the injuries were serious. “The dog bite tore through three layers of the skin on the child’s face. Plastic surgery has been planned to repair the damage,” she said, adding that the child’s condition is currently stable.

Residents of Gandhi Colony, New Model Town and adjoining localities alleged that the same dog had been aggressive since Saturday night. They claimed that the animal chased and bit several passersby, attacking around 10 people between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Among the victims was another 10-year-old boy who sustained bite injuries on his arms, legs, and other parts of the body.

Following repeated calls from residents, the area councillor was alerted, after which a dog-catching team was pressed into service. The animal was eventually captured and shifted to the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre for treatment and observation.

Area councillor Kapil Sonu said timely coordination helped prevent further incidents. “I received complaints from residents regarding an aggressive dog and immediately informed the concerned civic body team. The dog has been lifted and shifted to the ABC Centre to ensure public safety,” he said.

Doctors reiterated the importance of immediate medical attention in all dog bite cases. Dr Harish from the civil hospital said the child was treated as per protocol and referred for advanced care.

According to data from the National Rabies Control Programme (NRCP), nearly 32,000 dog bite cases have been reported across Ludhiana district till October this year.