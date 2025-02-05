Ludhiana railway station revamp work: Fewer CCTV cameras making life tough for cops

Since the redevelopment work began at the Ludhiana railway station in February 2023, the number of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras has been reduced at the facility, making life tough for the cops. Of the 42 cameras still at the Ludhiana railway station, officials said two are not operational. (Manish/HT)

Officials from the Government Railway Police (GRP) say that the low number of CCTV cameras, which have been reduced from 58 to 42, has made conducting investigations tougher as blind spots have increased at the station.

Of the 42 cameras still at the railway station, officials said two are not operational.

“Now, only the platform is covered with the CCTV cameras. A big portion of the station outside the platform doesn’t have any surveillance,” said a GRP official, requesting not to be named.

“This presents us with a lot of challenges in investigations when something untoward happens in those blind spots,” the official added.

Firozpur division senior divisional security commissioner Rishi Pandey acknowledged the issue of blind spots.

He, however, said there was no way to increase the number of cameras unless the redevelopment work is completed.

On June 31, 2024, a seven-month-old girl, identified only as Khushi, had gone missing while she was sleeping at the station with her family after returning from Vaishno Devi.

The CCTV camera covering the spot where the incident happened, near the main entrance of platform one, was not operational at the time. The disappearance remains unsolved till date.

GRP personnel also flagged the high instances of drug smuggling through the railway station. The station, the biggest in the state, sees an estimated footfall of around 50,000 every day.

Last year, the GRP recovered around 59 kg opium, 24 kg ganja, 22.5 kg charas, 25 gram heroin, 7.14 kg poppy husk and 530 intoxicating pills at the station.

Police registered 31 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and made 39 arrests.

Officials estimate the redevelopment project will be completed by the end of next year.