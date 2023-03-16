Ludhiana residents protest against poor lighting on Malhar road by donating bulbs
Mar 16, 2023 08:49 AM IST
The area of Malhar road, Ludhiana, adjacent to Kipps Market was experiencing a lack of proper lighting, causing difficulty for commuters
: To highlight the lack of street lights on Malhar road, the shopkeepers of the road and non-governmental organisation Yuvaa donated bulbs to the Municipal corporation. The road was constructed around two years ago.
The area of Malhar Road adjacent to Kipps Market was experiencing a lack of proper lighting, causing difficulty for commuters.
Residents raised the matter of the Pakhowal ROB/RUB project and questioned the authorities that why they are squandering public money by augmenting the project’s budget by ₹2 crore. The work of this project is pending from past year after new proposal to make changes in the design.