Ludhiana residents protest against poor lighting on Malhar road by donating bulbs

: To highlight the lack of street lights on Malhar road, the shopkeepers of the road and non-governmental organisation Yuvaa donated bulbs to the Municipal corporation. The road was constructed around two years ago. Residents and NGO members staging a protest highlighting the lack of street lights on the Malhar road in Ludhiana. (HT File)

The area of Malhar Road adjacent to Kipps Market was experiencing a lack of proper lighting, causing difficulty for commuters.

Residents raised the matter of the Pakhowal ROB/RUB project and questioned the authorities that why they are squandering public money by augmenting the project’s budget by ₹2 crore. The work of this project is pending from past year after new proposal to make changes in the design.