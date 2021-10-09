Ludhiana road cave-in: Water supply lines repaired; road reconstruction underway

The Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) got the water supply lines in Guru Nanak Pura repaired on Friday after they were damaged in a road cave-in on Wednesday night. The civic body will take a few days to repair the damaged portion of the road.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu, along with area councillor Jai Prakash, inspected the ongoing works of repair of the damaged portion on Friday and directed the officials to expedite them.

As per officials, the incident was reported on Wednesday night after a major portion of the road, which had been built over a five-decade-old brick sewer line, could not take the load of a heavy truck and collapsed. No injury was reported while the truck driver had a narrow escape.

The truck was pulled out with the help of a crane and MC officials commenced the repair works on Thursday.

The officials stated that the water line got damaged due to the incident and the supply was snapped in Guru Nanak Pura, and Shahi Mohalla besides other adjoining areas after the incident on Wednesday night.

However, temporary arrangements were made to ensure supply of water in regular intervals.

Prem Nath, one of the shopkeepers of the area, said, “The residents could have faced issues as the main water supply line got damaged after the incident but the MC had made temporary arrangements to provide them with water.”

MC subdivisional officer Anshul Garcha said that the line was repaired by Thursday night and now the bridges and road (B and R) department of the civic body is working on repairing the road. The repair work will be completed in a few days, he added.

Road cave-in incidents are being increasingly reported across the city. Several such incidents have been reported in different areas where old sewer lines are still in place, such as the Kaka Marriage Palace Road, Dugri, and Model Town extension.

A driver had lost his life due to a sudden cave-in on the Kaka Marriage Palace Road in 2011.

In 2013, an 80ft crater had developed near the Dhami Eye Hospital after the sewer line collapsed.