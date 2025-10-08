Ludhiana roads flooded after heavy rains, commuters suffer

An intense spell of rain on Monday night and Tuesday morning brought life in Ludhiana to a standstill, as several parts of the city were submerged in knee-deep water. Major underpasses, including those near Lodhi Club, Pakhowal Road railway underbridge (RUB), and others, remained waterlogged for hours, severely disrupting traffic and causing immense inconvenience to commuters and residents. Vehicles struggle through a flooded underpass near Verka Milk plant in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

From central areas to peripheral colonies outside the municipal corporation limits, rainwater accumulated due to choked or poorly maintained drainage systems, exposing the city’s persistent inability to manage even moderate rainfall.

Commuters and students were forced to wade through waterlogged roads or take long detours. “It’s the same story every time it rains. The underpasses flood within minutes and no one from the administration is seen on the ground,” said Rajdeep Singh, a commuter stuck for over an hour near Pakhowal Road.

Residents in low-lying colonies outside the MC limits suffered badly. Localities such as Tajpur Road, Noorwala, and parts of Dugri extension saw water enter homes and shops, damaging property and belongings.

“Our street turned into a drain. Water entered our house and damaged furniture. We have small children and had to shift them to a neighbour’s house,” said Meena Devi, a resident of an affected colony.

Locals alleged no proper drainage system exists despite repeated complaints.

Civic body officials said the rainfall was sudden and intense and that all possible staff and machinery were deployed to clear affected areas.

“We are working to pump out water from key points,” said an official from the drainage wing.

However, residents remained unconvinced. “The same excuse is given every time. When will the MC wake up and build proper drainage?” questioned Rohit Arora, a shopkeeper near Ferozepur Road.

Repeated attempts to contact MC chief officer Ravinder Garg for comment went unanswered.