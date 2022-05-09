Ludhiana: SAD leader released 15 minutes after arrest as MLA intervenes
High dram was witnessed as Dugri police released Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harpreet Bedi shortly after he was rounded up following the intervention of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana west Gurpreet Gogi Bassi.
Bedi, a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, his son Gurpreet Singh Bedi, their aides Inderjit Singh and Gurjant Singh and other aides who are yet to be identified were booked by Dugri police on February 24 following a complaint by SAD leader Gurinderpal Singh that they had assaulted him and tossed his turban during the campaigning rally of the party candidate Maheshinder Singh Grewal.
A case under Sections 379B, 323, 295A, 596, 148 and 149 of Indian Penal Code and Section 66 E of Information and Technology Act has been registered against the accused at Dugri police station.
A team of Dugri police nabbed Bedi from his house in the evening, while his son had left the house minutes before the arrival of the police. The police faced resistance from Bedi, who reportedly abused them also.
After his release, Bedi’s family and his supporters welcomed him and Bassi with garlands when they reached BRS Nagar. The police are tight lipped over the issue and inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, when contacted, stated that he is busy and won’t be able to talk.
When contacted, Gogi said that an inquiry in the case is already on and the police cannot arrest anyone in such conditions. On being told that police must have followed due procedure for the arrest, he said that he did not ask the police to release Bedi. He was crossing the area when Bedi’s son told him about the arrest of his father and meanwhile, the police themselves released Bedi and he returned home.
Chandigarh works out new plan to double its exports by 2026
With a target of doubling exports from Chandigarh in the next five years, the UT administration has come up with a new plan, which envisages policy changes, infrastructure upgrade and incentives for the sector. The Chandigarh export promotion plan, formulated under the aegis of director general of foreign trade, Government of India, aims to increase the city's exports from ₹558 crore (in 2020-21) to ₹1,100 crore by 2026.
Ludhiana man booked for posting teen’s lewd pics on social media
The Daba police have booked a man for morphing pictures of a 19-year-old girl and circulating it on social media by creating her fake profile on Instagram. The accused also got her pictures printed and circulated in her locality to defame her, it has been alleged. The accused has been identified as a resident of Block-J of BRS Nagar, Jasvir Singh. The FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of the girl's mother.
Chandigarh government school computer teachers await five-month salary
After previously having waited for six months for their salaries in 2021, computer teachers at UT government schools again claimed that they have not received their salaries since December last year. Demanding action against such harassment, they demanded that such contractors be blacklisted. Addressing the issue, director school education Palika Arora said, “The teachers must give a written complaint to the department regarding this and we will look into the matter.”
Unemployed PTIs scuffle with cops outside minister’s house in Barnala
Barnala: Unemployed physical training instructors (PTIs) scuffled with the police outside the residence of education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer in Barnala on Sunday. They were holding a protest demanding recruitment of 2,000 PTIs, the posts advertised during the previous Congress government's regime in December 2021. The police detained the protesters but released them later. The scuffle started when the protesters tried to break the barricades in front of the minister's house.
UP woman alleges rape by literary award winner on the pretext of marriage
A 32-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur was allegedly raped by a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi award in north Delhi's Timarpur in 2013 and repeatedly raped on several occasions thereafter, said police on Sunday. In her complaint to the police, the woman said she was preparing for competitive examinations in 2013 and staying in Mukherji Nagar, where she met the accused and became friends. The same year, the accused allegedly raped her.
