News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Sanitary worker booked for stealing 3 lakh from gym

Ludhiana: Sanitary worker booked for stealing 3 lakh from gym

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 23, 2023 06:30 AM IST

On the complaint of manager of the gym Sunil Kumar of Maharaj Nagar, the division number 5 police registered a case against the accused, identified as Mallu

The police have booked a sanitary worker for allegedly stealing 3.05 lakh from a gym by barging into it by breaking open the door installed at the rooftop of the building on Ferozepur Road.

The victim said that when he scanned the CCTVs, he found the sanitary worker of the building was caught on the camera stealing the cash drawer. He informed the police after that. (iStock)
The victim said that when he scanned the CCTVs, he found the sanitary worker of the building was caught on the camera stealing the cash drawer. He informed the police after that. (iStock)

On the complaint of manager of the gym Sunil Kumar of Maharaj Nagar, the division number 5 police registered a case against the accused, identified as Mallu.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Sunil stated that on Saturday, at around 6:10am, he reached the gym and found the cash drawer missing. The empty drawer was lying on the rooftop of the building.

The victim said that when he scanned the CCTVs, he found the sanitary worker of the building was caught on the camera stealing the cash drawer. He informed the police after that.

ASI Iqbal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 457 and 380 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out