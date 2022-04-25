Satguru Uday Singh quits as Buddha Nullah STF chairperson
In a major setback to the ambitious Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project, Satguru Uday Singh, the head of the Namdhari sect, has resigned as chairperson of the special task force (STF) overseeing the cleaning of the polluted stream.
Confirming the development, Namdhari Darbar press secretary Lakhvir Singh on Sunday said, “Satguru has sent his resignation to chief minister Bhagwant Mann. He was disappointed with the slow pace of the cleaning project.”
In his resignation letter, Satguru reiterated his commitment to protect the environment and urged the CM to take a personal interest in cleaning the polluted nullah that drains into the Sutlej.
Lakhvir Singh said the project was moving at snail’s pace: “First, the batteries of the tippers deployed by the dera chief to clear garbage were stolen. Despite several requests, a biogas plant was not set up on Tajpur Road to stop cow dung from entering the Buddha Nullah, and the construction of a 225-MLD (millions of litres per day) sewage treatment plant at Jamalpur is nowhere near completion,” he said.
Alleging that the decisions taken by the STF were not being executed, Lakhvir said, “Satguru Uday Singh had inspected the Buddha Nullah on April 17 and found that untreated dairy waste was still being dumped in the water body.”
“Satguru had deployed nearly 500 disciples for removing toxic waste from Buddha Nullah,” he said. On August 22, 2021, the canal department had initiated a ₹9.8 crore project to release clean water from Neelon Canal into Buddha Nullah, but the move did not meet with much success as untreated waste from dyeing, dairies and sewerage continues to drain into the rivulet.
-
Big rejig: Punjab govt transfers 24 IAS, nine PCS officers
Chandigarh : In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab government on Sunday issued transfer and posting orders of 24 IAS and nine PCS officers. This comes a week after the government transferred 32 IAS officers. Devinder Pal Singh Kharbanda has been relieved of the charge as additional chief electoral officer. Madhavi Kataria has been posted as special secretary, higher education and languages. Kumar Saurabh Raj has been posted as special secretary, excise and taxation.
-
‘Jugad rehris’ won’t be banned, says CM Mann
Chandigarh: After facing flak from the opposition parties over Punjab government's earlier decision on 'jugad rehris', chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday directed that the carts made up of old motorbikes would not be banned. The decision comes a day after the Punjab government withdrew its orders of challaning and confiscating 'jugad rehris'. Mann said the contentious order must be withdrawn and warned that stern action would be taken for any such laxity in future.
-
Provide relief to farmers instead of making false promises: Warring to Kejriwal
Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday lashed out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for failing to ameliorate the sufferings of farmers in Punjab. Warring said the previous Congress government had promised loan waivers to farmers and waived loans up to ₹2 lakh of thousands of farmers and landless labourers to the tune of ₹6,000 crore.
-
TMC team meets Prayagraj family, demands impartial probe into murder of five
A five-member team of the Trinamool Congress on Sunday visited Khevrajpur village in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh where five members of a family, including a two-year-old girl, were murdered on Friday. The deceased were identified as Rajkumar Yadav, 55, his wife Kusum, 50, their daughter Manisha, 25, daughter-in-law Savita, 30, and Rajkumar's granddaughter Meekaskshi, 2. Rajkumar's 5-year-old granddaughter Sakshi was found alive. He also alleged that his wife and sister were raped.
-
102kg heroin concealed in ‘mulethi’ consignment recovered at Attari ICP
Custom officials have recovered 102kg of heroin that was concealed in a stock of mulethi (licorice root) imported from Afghanistan at the Attari integrated check post, which facilitates India's trade with Pakistan and Afghanistan. Amritsar customs commissioner (preventive) Rahul Nangare said the contraband was detected after goods were scanned in the X-ray machine as per the prescribed examination procedure.
