Ludhiana sees chilliest start to New Year since 1970

Mercury plummeted 7.3 degrees over the last 24 hours, making for the city’s coldest New Year’s day in 54 years. Residents shivered at a bone-chilling minimum temperature of 10.4° C on Monday according to the Punjab Agricultural University weather report. Residents shivered at a bone-chilling 10.4° C in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The day also marked the third in a row with zero sunshine hours, contributing to the lowest maximum temperature for January 1 since 1970 — when the weather data collection began.

The day temperature on Monday was eight degrees below the usual range. The cold weather conditions are expected to persist until January 5, with the maximum temperature departure from normal ranging between -4.5°C to -6.4°C, weather experts said.

Punjab Agricultural University climate change and agricultural meteorology head Pavneet Kaur Kingra said, “Since 1970, only on January 1, 2013, was the maximum temperature this low at around 10.8°C. An orange alert has been issued for the next four days, indicating dense to very dense fog along with cold day conditions. However, no major change in temperature is expected thereafter.”

Kingra said severe cold weather will prevail in the region for the next four to five days, attributing it to excessive fog and the absence of sunlight. Haze, meanwhile, is anticipated to gradually reduce starting from January 6.

The unusual weather pattern has disrupted the city’s typical first-week temperatures, with a normal day temperature of 17.7°C and night temperature of 5.7°C.