Ludhiana: Slum children extend helping hand to Punjab flood victims, donate 1 lakh towards relief

In a heartwarming gesture, children from slum areas studying at schools run by an NGO Nobel Foundation came together to donate ₹1,01,000 for flood victims in Punjab. The amount, collected from their pocket money and supported by their teachers, was handed over to deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain on Friday. Children from slum areas studying at schools run by NGO Nobel Foundation handing over ₹ 1,01,000 to deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The children, many of whom come from underprivileged families mostly migrants, study at the 30 schools operated by the foundation under the banner of Maa Sharda Vidyapeeth. Despite their modest backgrounds, they pooled their savings—contributed through the foundation’s Piggy Bank Project—to stand with families devastated by the recent floods that washed away homes and farmlands across the state. Their teachers also pitched in by donating one day’s honorarium.

The DC, moved by their effort, interacted warmly with the students and lauded their compassion. However, he returned the bank draft, urging the foundation to channel the funds toward educating needy children instead.

“You have shown remarkable empathy, but the greatest contribution you can make is by ensuring that children like you continue to study and grow into good human beings. Use this money for education, which will brighten the future of society,” the DC told the children.

He also praised the foundation’s founder, Rajendra Sharma, for leading such a noble initiative and assured that the administration would extend full support to their mission.

Sharma stated that they had initiated the ‘Piggy Bank Project’ during lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak with a motive to teach the children about the value of money, as a number of people had lost their jobs during the period. The children had saved a lot of money. The children had earlier sent their contribution to the Prime Minister relief fund for Nepal, Uttrakhand, Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir’s natural calamities.