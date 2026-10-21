Ludhiana: Speeding trailer truck ploughs into bike, wife killed, man critical

A 38-year-old woman was killed and her husband critically injured after a speeding 16-wheeler trailer truck rammed into their motorcycle and dragged it several metres on the Ludhiana-Bathinda highway near Halwara on Tuesday. The truck driver reportedly stopped after the collision but fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. (HT File)

The deceased, Mamta Devi, was returning home with her husband, Jeet Singh, a resident of Abbuwal Road in Sudhar, after shopping at a local market when the accident took place.

According to the police, the couple were approaching a turn near Halwara Air Force Station when the truck, approaching from behind at high speed, ploughed into their motorcycle. The impact sent the two-wheeler hurtling several metres along the road before the heavy vehicle came to a halt.

Both the occupants of bike sustained grievous injuries. Mamta died at the spot, while her husband was left critically injured. Onlookers rushed them to a hospital, where doctors declared Mamta dead on arrival.

The truck driver reportedly stopped after the collision but fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle.

Sudhar station house officer, inspector Kulwinder Singh, said, “The truck driver has been identified as Prem Kumar, a resident of Sardulgarh in Rajasthan. The vehicle has been impounded. An FIR is being registered in connection with the accident. Further investigation is underway.”