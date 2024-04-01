Ludhiana: STF nabs trader, bike taxi driver with 1.9kg heroin

The Special Task Force (STF), Ludhiana range, arrested two accused, a bike taxi driver and trader and seized 1.95 kg heroin from their possession. The STF had received a tip-off that the accused used to smuggle the contraband in the guise of a bike taxi rider. Officials said that based on the information revealed by the accused during questioning, police have booked an Amritsar-based drug peddler. (Stock photo)

The accused have been identified as Kapil Kumar, 35, of Shivpuri and Varun Kumar, 38, of Sardar Nagar of Basti Jodhewal. Kapil is a wholesale garment trader and Varun works as a bike taxi driver.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Officials said that based on the information revealed by the accused during questioning, police have booked an Amritsar-based drug peddler.

Ludhiana range STF in-charge inspector Harbans Singh said that they arrested the accused at a checkpoint established following a tip-off. When the accused were crossing the checkpoint close to the cremation ground near Daresi ground on a scooter, STF troops signalled them to stop for checking. When frisked, STF recovered heroin from the storage space under the seat of the scooter.

“During questioning, the accused revealed that they were involved in drug peddling for the past two years and were never arrested. They indulged in drug peddling to make some easy money. The interrogation revealed that the accused were in touch with an Amritsar-based smuggler and used to procure heroin from him,” said the inspector.

“A hunt is on to arrest the Amritsar-based smuggler,” he added.

The inspector said that a case under sections 21, 21C and 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered against the accused at the STF Mohali police station. The accused were produced before a court on Sunday and remanded to three days in STF custody for questioning.