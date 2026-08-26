Ludhiana: Surprise inspections reveal lapses in mid-day meals, ration storage, supply

The Punjab State Food Commission flagged several lapses in the implementation of National Food Security Act (NFSA) schemes during surprise inspections of government schools, Anganwadi centres and ration depots across Ludhiana district on August 24 and 25. An official of the state food panel during the inspection in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT photo)

Commission member Chetan Prakash Dhaliwal inspected Government Primary School, Sukhdev Nagar, Urban Estate; Government Primary Smart School, Mundian Kalan; School of Eminence, Mundian Kalan; and School of Eminence, Mundian Khurd, besides Anganwadi centres and ration depots.

During the inspection of mid-day meals, rice was found infested with weevils at the Sukhdev Nagar and Mundian Kalan schools. The total dissolved solids (TDS), which indicate the concentration of dissolved salts and minerals in water, were recorded at 391 parts per million (ppm) and 459 ppm, respectively. The readings are within the range generally considered good for drinking-water palatability. However, the reverse osmosis (RO) systems at both schools had reportedly remained non-functional for a long time. At Sukhdev Nagar, ration bags were also found lying open on the floor.

At the School of Eminence, Mundian Kalan, ration bags were found lying outside on the floor, while the TDS level in the drinking water was recorded at 359 ppm. At the School of Eminence, Mundian Khurd, the commission found excessive water in the vegetable preparation, undercooked rajma and improperly prepared rice.

The commission also flagged shortages at Anganwadi centres. Two months’ ration had not been supplied to the Mundian Kalan centre, while a similar shortage was reported at Mundian Khurd, where the Anganwadi worker was also found absent.

Several irregularities were also found at ration depots.

At a depot on Tibba Road, two depots were reportedly being operated from the same shop. In Maharana Pratap Nagar, damp wheat was found at one outlet, while six to seven depots were reportedly operating from a single shop. At three depots in Sutantar Nagar, complaint boxes and awareness banners were missing.

The commission did not announce any action against the schools, Anganwadi centres or ration depots over the lapses found during the inspections.

During the visit, beneficiaries of the Public Distribution System (PDS) were informed about the Food Commission’s helpline and email facility for lodging complaints. They were also told that complaints related to NFSA schemes could be submitted to the additional deputy commissioner (development).