Ludhiana: Teacher’s transfer sparks controversy

A dispute over alleged defamatory remarks on social media led to the transfer of an associate teacher from Government Primary School (GPS) Gobindpura to GPS Jatana on Monday. The decision was made following a complaint filed by the head teacher at her previous school, GPS Lalheri, accusing her of making inappropriate comments that damaged her professional reputation. The inquiry into the matter was conducted by the block primary education officer (BPEO) Indu Sood, who found the allegations to be true. (HT File Photo for Representation)

According to district education officer (DEO) elementary, Ravinder Kaur, the complaint stated that the teacher’s remarks were not only disrespectful but also harmful to the dignity of the school administration. The inquiry into the matter was conducted by the block primary education officer (BPEO) Indu Sood, who found the allegations to be true. Based on the report, Charanjeet Kaur was transferred to GPS Jatana. “Our aim is to maintain discipline, and we have acted according to the findings of the inquiry,” said DEO Kaur.

However, Charanjeet Kaur has strongly denied all accusations against her. She insists that she is being unfairly targeted and has called for a fresh and impartial investigation before any final decision is made. Seeking justice, she has formally appealed to the director of public instruction (DPI) elementary and the DEO requesting a re-examination of the case.

“I was posted at GPS Lalheri in 2022, but due to continuous harassment by head teacher Anju Sood, I wanted to leave. At present, I am serving on deputation at GPS Gobindpura. This is not the first time false complaints have been filed against me. Previously, inquiries proved me innocent. Now, without any solid proof, I am being transferred even though I am not currently serving at Lalheri. This is personal, and I demand justice,” said Charanjeet Kaur. DEO Kaur confirmed that they have sought approval from the DPI office for Charanjeet Kaur’s transfer. “We will proceed as per the DPI’s directions,” she stated.