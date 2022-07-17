Ludhiana: Teen found 8-month pregnant, man booked

The Sidhwan Bet police have booked a resident of Kaind village in Dehlon for raping and impregnating a minor girl.

The accused has been identified as Paramjit Singh Pita.

The victim, 15, who is a a resident of Virk village, said she works in the house of one Malkit Singh as domestic help, where she had met Paramjit

The victim added that the accused raped her and threatened her to keep mum. A couple of days ago, she suffered a severe stomach ache and when her parents took her to hospital, doctors found she is eight-months pregnant.

Sub-inspector Kamaldeep Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 376 and 506 of Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.

34-year-old woman raped on pretext of marriage

A resident of Begoana has been booked for raping a 34-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage.

The accused has been identified as Kuljit Singh alias Karan, 30.

The woman stated that she met the accused at a gym in 2021 and befriended him. He then developed physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage, but later refused.

Inspector Parmod Kumar, SHO at Shimlapuri police station,said a case has been registered following an enquiry and a hunt is on for Kuljit’s arrest.

10-year-old boy on way to school sedated, sodomised

A 10-year-old who was on his way to school was sedated and sodomised at Amargarh Kaleran village in Jagraon.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the victim’s mother.

She said that her son is a Class 6 student of a government school and when he was on his way to school on May 10, an unidentified person administered him with an injection and sodomised him after he lost conciousness.

She came to know about it after her son fell ill and filed a complaint with the police.

Sub-inspector Harpreet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been lodged at Jagraon sadar police station.

The sub-inspector added that they are waiting for the medical report of the boy for the confirmation of sexual assault.