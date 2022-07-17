Ludhiana: Teen found 8-month pregnant, man booked
The Sidhwan Bet police have booked a resident of Kaind village in Dehlon for raping and impregnating a minor girl.
The accused has been identified as Paramjit Singh Pita.
The victim, 15, who is a a resident of Virk village, said she works in the house of one Malkit Singh as domestic help, where she had met Paramjit
The victim added that the accused raped her and threatened her to keep mum. A couple of days ago, she suffered a severe stomach ache and when her parents took her to hospital, doctors found she is eight-months pregnant.
Sub-inspector Kamaldeep Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 376 and 506 of Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.
34-year-old woman raped on pretext of marriage
A resident of Begoana has been booked for raping a 34-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage.
The accused has been identified as Kuljit Singh alias Karan, 30.
The woman stated that she met the accused at a gym in 2021 and befriended him. He then developed physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage, but later refused.
Inspector Parmod Kumar, SHO at Shimlapuri police station,said a case has been registered following an enquiry and a hunt is on for Kuljit’s arrest.
10-year-old boy on way to school sedated, sodomised
A 10-year-old who was on his way to school was sedated and sodomised at Amargarh Kaleran village in Jagraon.
The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the victim’s mother.
She said that her son is a Class 6 student of a government school and when he was on his way to school on May 10, an unidentified person administered him with an injection and sodomised him after he lost conciousness.
She came to know about it after her son fell ill and filed a complaint with the police.
Sub-inspector Harpreet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been lodged at Jagraon sadar police station.
The sub-inspector added that they are waiting for the medical report of the boy for the confirmation of sexual assault.
-
Over two acres of mangroves to be cleared for world’s fourth-longest pedestrian bridge
Mumbai A little over two acres of mangroves are proposed to be cleared from the banks of the Mithi River for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (MMRDA) proposed pedestrian bridge connecting Bandra-Kurla Complex to Mahim Nature Park. The bridge will significantly reduce travel time between BKC and Sion and will have the capacity to accommodate around 1,000 commuters at any given time, as per details submitted to the forest department for their clearance.
-
Priest found murdered near temple in Nagram
A 60-year temple priest, Rajesh Rawat, was murdered while he was sleeping outside his hut in a Nagram village here on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. His body was found lying on a cot on Sunday morning. Police said a blood-stained trident was found lying near the body and the deceased had multiple injury marks on his face.
-
Part of Mumbai-Nagpur e-way to be open from August 15: CM Eknath Shinde
The first phase of the Mumbai-Nagpur expressway between Nagpur and Shirdi will be opened for vehicular traffic from August 15, chief minister Eknath Shinde announced on Saturday. “We are giving a push to the work of Samruddhi Mahamarg named after Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray. Nagpur to Shirdi stretch will be opened on August 15,” Shinde said at a party gathering organized by MLA Mangesh Kudalkar in Mumbai. The project also assumes political significance.
-
Another physio falls prey to fraudsters posing as army personnel, loses ₹1.17 lakh
Mumbai: A third physiotherapist has fallen prey to cyber fraudsters in the past one month by people claiming to be from the army. On Friday, the victim, Dr Krishna Kumar Mishra, who has a physiotherapy clinic at Borivali West approached the Mumbai police after he was cheated of ₹1.17 lakh by imposters who lured him by telling him that 15 Central Industrial Security Force personnel needed physiotherapy.
-
Returning from work, two men on bike killed after being hit by speeding truck
Bhiwandi: After finishing their work on Saturday evening, 25-year-old Mujammil Shaikh and Naushad Alam Ansari, residents of Govandi, were returning home. At about 8.30pm, when the two, riding the same motorcycle, reached Kharegaon Bridge on the Mumbai- Nashik Highway, near Bombay Dhaba, a speeding container truck hit them from behind, killing them on the spot. While Ansari accompanied Brother of Mujammil, Adnan Shaikh, 21, who lodged a complaint at the Narpoli police station for the first time on bike as he also stayed in Govandi.
