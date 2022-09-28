Ludhiana: Teenager among two held with 1.5 kg heroin

Ludhiana unit of Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday arrested two men, including a teenager, with 1.57-kg heroin.

The accused have been identified as Harsh Kaliyan, 19, of Labour Colony near Janakpuri police post, and Anmol Singh Gill, 24, of Mohalla Amarpura. Harsh works at a hosiery unit near Cheema Chowk, while Anmol is unemployed.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge of STF Ludhiana Range, said the duo was stopped at a checkpost in Moti Nagar on the basis of a tip-off. Drugs were recovered from the dickey of their scooter during checking.

The Inspector added that the team also seized the scooter, which was registered in the name of Harsh’s father. During questioning, it was learnt that the duo has been involved in drug peddling for around a year.

The accused are being questioned to find out who else is involved with them.

A case under Sections 21 and 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at STF Phase 4 police station in Mohali.