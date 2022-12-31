Ludhiana: Thieves target BSNL telephone exchange, decamp with valuables

: Burglars broke into BSNL’s telephone exchange and decamped with valuables worth ₹60,000 in Chaunkimann. In his complaint to the police, sub-divisional officer of the BSNL at Jagraon Rajesh Kumar Goyal said that when the staff came to the office at 10 am they found that the locks were broken.

He said that robbers fled with two air conditioners, two inverters along with batteries and a number of cards that are used at the exchange. He said that there was no watchman or security guard deployed at the exchange.

He said that it is the third robbery in the last two years at the same exchange.

Assistant sub-inspector Randhir Singh said that a case under Sections 457 (housebreaking by night) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sadar Jagraon police station.

In February, burglars stole material worth ₹80,000 from the telephone exchange in Hathur village, having drilled their way in through an office wall.

Thieves target Suwidha centre

Thieves targeted a Suwidha centre at Isru village and stole electric gadgets on Friday. Police registered a case as per the complaint of Jagroop Singh who is in charge at the Suwidha centre.

He said he had gone home after his duty on December 29 and had locked the doors of the centre. He said that when he returned, he saw that the doors were damaged. He said that several electronic gadgets, including a 32 inches LED, an air conditioner, three printers, a scanner, a fingerprint scanner, a monitor, two CCTV cameras, a webcam, two modems, a hard disk, a graphic card, and a token machine, were missing.

Assistant sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh said that a case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 457 (house breaking by night) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against an unidentified person at the Khanna Police station.