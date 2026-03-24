Ludhiana: Three minors detained for sacrilege in Khanna, kin held

Three minors were detained by the police in Khanna on Monday in connection with an alleged sacrilege incident in Anand Nagar, where, according to the police, the three juveniles — including two brothers and their friend — had allegedly torn and thrown pages of Gutka Sahib. The police have also arrested the mother and grandfather of one of the two sibling in connection with the case. Harpinder Kaur Gill said the police are investigating how the Gutka Sahib came into the possession of the children (HT Photo)

According to the police, the incident came to light after residents noticed the torn pages scattered on a street and alerted the authorities. Police teams reached the spot and initiated an inquiry, while CCTV footage from the area later captured the juveniles involved in the act, helping the police identify and trace them.

The minors have been taken into custody and sent to a juvenile home, while further action is being initiated in accordance with the law. Police teams led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Tarlochan Singh and DSP Khanna Vinod Kumar reached the scene and launched a detailed investigation.

According to the police, the kin of the minors belong to Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal and have been living in slums in the area for over a decade and working as scrap dealers.

Teams from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) also arrived at the site and respectfully collected the scattered pages. SGPC representative Paramjeet Singh termed the incident highly condemnable and called for strict action against those responsible.

Political leaders across party lines reacted strongly.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Yadvinder Singh Yadu alleged that the act appeared to be an attempt to disturb communal harmony, while AAP leaders Rajinder Singh Jeet and Parampreet Singh Pompi said they reached the spot on the directions of senior leadership and assured that the accused had been detained. Local councillor Hardeep Ninu said residents immediately informed the police after discovering the incident and urged authorities to ensure swift justice.

DSP Tarlochan Singh said CCTV footage is being thoroughly examined and a case under Sections 299 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered. He added that a verification drive would also be conducted in the area, warning that strict action would be taken against those renting out properties without proper documentation.

Superintendent of police (SP, headquarters) Harpinder Kaur Gill said the police are investigating how the Gutka Sahib came into the possession of the children and whether there is any larger conspiracy behind the incident. She added that while scanning CCTV footage, the police traced one of the children to his grandfather’s shanty, following which suspicion led to the arrest of the grandfather and mother. The police produced the arrested individuals before a court, which remanded them to two days in police custody for questioning. All three minors have been sent to a juvenile home.