Ludhiana to have nine pink polling stations managed by women staff

The Ludhiana parliamentary constituency will have nine “pink” polling stations, managed only by women staff, while nine youth polling stations will also be established which would be managed by young polling staff on June 1. The DEO also said this initiative of the administration and the election commission was a leap further towards women empowerment and gender equality. (HT file photo)

Divulging into the details, district election officer (DEO) Sakshi Sawhney said the district administration had selected nine polling stations to be established as pink polling stations, namely JN Memorial Public Senior Secondary School, Satkartar Nagar (Ludhiana east); Spring Dale Public School, Sherpur Kalan (Ludhiana south); New Era Jain High School, Nirmal Nagar (Atam Nagar); Devki Devi Jain College for Women, Kidwai Nagar (Ludhiana central); Lodhi Club, BRS Nagar (Ludhiana west); Ranjit Modern Senior Secondary School , Haibowal Kalan (Ludhiana north); Government Primary School, Partap Singh Wala (Gill); Government Primary School, Mandi Mullanpur (Dakha) and Government Senior School, Jagraon.

Sawhney said the entire staff in such polling stations, including police and security personnel, would be women. She said that this would be also very instrumental in busting the myth that women staff are generally reluctant to perform election duty whereas the real situation is the opposite.

The DEO also said this initiative of the administration and the election commission was a leap further towards women empowerment and gender equality. She called it a crucial step towards breaking new grounds and challenging stereotypical beliefs that there are many jobs women can not not do. She said that this would infuse a sense of confidence in the women polling officials thereby encouraging them to perform their duty far more diligently and efficiently.

Further, she said youth polling stations would be established in Decent Public High School, Karamsar Colony (Ludhiana east); Podar International School, Ishar Nagar (Ludhiana south); Social Welfare Office, Gill Road (Atam Nagar); Kamla Lohtia Sanatan Dharam College, Bajwa Nagar (Ludhiana central); Government Polytechnic College for Girls, Rishi Nagar (Ludhiana west); Rajindra Model Senior Secondary School, Haibowal Kalan (Ludhiana north); Guru Nanak Polytechnic college, Gill; Shaheed Col Harcharan Singh Sekhon Memorial GSS School , Dakha and Government Senior secondary school (Girls), Jagraon. She said these polling stations would be exclusively managed by young staff.

Further, a persons with disability (PwD) staff managed polling station would be set up in Arya Senior School, Arya Mohalla (Ludhiana north) and two green polling stations would be developed in Government High School, Dhandari Kalan and DCM Presidency School, Chandigarh road, Sawhney said.