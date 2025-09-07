Ludhiana: Transport Nagar inundated, truckers decry civic ‘apathy’

As the showers lashed the smart city on Saturday morning, truckers in Transport Nagar, Ludhiana’s biggest logistics hub found themselves stranded in flooded streets. Reportedly, the area that is spread over 114 acres and home to transporters who handle the bulk of the city’s industrial logistics, turned into a waterlogged mess once again, bringing the movement of goods and routine operations to a complete standstill. Heavy showers turned Transport Nagar roads into a pool in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Transporters said that with loading and unloading work suspended, the supply of raw material to factories was disrupted and dispatch of finished goods was delayed. They added that potholes and broken roads further aggravated the situation, with vehicles often getting stuck or damaged.

“Every spell of rain turns this locality into a mess. We cannot move consignments and our business suffers, but the civic authorities do not pay attention,” said Jaspal Singh, a truck operator who had been waiting since morning for the water to recede.

Echoing the similar sentiments, Jagdish Jassewal, press secretary of the Ludhiana Goods Transport Association, said, “Transport Nagar, developed decades ago to decongest the city, is today the backbone of Ludhiana’s logistics network, with hundreds of trucks entering and leaving daily. But the poor drainage, encroachments, and lack of upkeep have turned it into a nightmare during monsoon.”

“Despite the same situation prevailing every monsoon, the area lacks proper stormwater drains. Every year we raise the issue, but the municipal corporation does not act. Industries talk about exports and supply chains, but no one looks at the condition of the very hub that drives this economy,” Jassewal added.

He further said that this year also we have written to the municipal corporation to carry out adequate cleaning of sewage pipes and road gullies to avoid this mess but they never act.”

“We pay taxes, road charges and everything else. Yet, when it rains, we are the ones stranded here without rest and work. Our losses never get counted,” he added.

When contacted, zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain said, “The problem of waterlogging is persistent across Ludhiana. This is a low-lying area, leading to severe water accumulation here. We are assessing the situation and clearing the pathways for public convenience.”