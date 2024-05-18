Ludhiana: Two held for robbing brothers

The Division Number 7 police rounded up two accused for allegedly robbing two brothers of cash and mobile phone in Ram Nagar. The accused have been identified as Gurdeep Singh and Navjot Singh and one of their aides is yet to be identified. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dinesh Kumar said that the police have rounded up two miscreants and a hunt is on for their aides. (HT File)

Complainant Lovish Kumar said he and his brother Saurav Kumar were returning home after finishing up with the day on Thursday when three bike-borne men intercepted their way and robbed them of cash and mobile phone. When they resisted, the accused assaulted them with a sharp-edged weapon.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He filed a complaint with the police. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dinesh Kumar said that the police have rounded up two miscreants and a hunt is on for their aides.

7 booked for stealing 15 trees

Haibowal police registered an FIR against at least seven accused for allegedly chopping and stealing 15 trees from a plot. Narinder Singh of Chuharpur village and six unidentified have been booked after the statement of Jagdeep Singh of the same village. Assistant sub-inspector Rajinder Kumar said a case under sections 379, 447, 427, 511 and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered.

Woman, aides booked for abduction bid on brother-in-law

A woman and her accomplices were booked for allegedly assaulting her brother-in-law and attempted to abduct him following a rivalry. The onlookers intervened and foiled the abduction bid, and damaged the windscreen of a car. According to the police, the complainant’s family had allegedly assaulted the woman. The Sadar Raikot police have booked Pooja Rani, her aides Laddi Singh, Sandeep Singh and Akashdeep Singh—all from Sangrur— and Pargat Singh and Sukhwinder Singh. A case under sections 365, 511, 341, 323, 148 and 149 of the IPC was registered.

Sarpanch among seven booked for assaulting woman

Police booked a sarpanch, member panchayat of Utalan village of Samrala and their aides for allegedly assaulting a man and his wife. The complainant alleged that the accused had molested his wife. The accused have been identified as sarpanch Paramvir, member panchayat Channa, Malkit Singh, Singh’s two sons and two others. ASI Sirajdin said that a cause under sections 323, 342, 506, 354, 149 and 120B of IPC was registered.